5 people found dead in north St. Louis County apartment

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The St. Louis County Police are investigating a homicide in North St. Louis County that took the lives of 5 adults. Police say the 5 adults were killed sometime overnight into Saturday morning. Officers were summoned to the 1900 block of Chambers Road just after noon Saturday.

Police said a person who had been with the individuals Friday night returned Saturday morning and discover the adults deceased in an apartment.

Chief Jon Belmar of the St. Louis County Police Department told Fox 2 that the apartment complex is semi-occupied. He also stated they are looking into the relationships between the individuals and are investigating the suspicious deaths as a homicide.

A spokesperson for the department says they are employing new 3-D photography technology to assist in them in the investigation.

Chief Belmar later stated that “Somebody out there knows what happened”.

If you have any information that could help police with the investigation, you’re urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).