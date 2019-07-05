The man who accuses Kevin Spacey of groping him dropped his civil lawsuit against the actor

A civil lawsuit brought by the young man who has accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has been dropped, just over a week after it was filed, according to a new court filing.

Spacey’s accuser, who was an 18-year-old busboy at a Nantucket bar at the time of the alleged assault, filed the civil complaint on June 26. In it, the accuser said Spacey bought him “multiple alcoholic beverages” before he then forcibly touched and fondled his genitals — the same allegations he made in an ongoing criminal case.

The accuser’s attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, told CNN via email Friday that he and his client voluntarily dropped the lawsuit and that he would have no further comment.

Spacey, 59, faces criminal charges of indecent assault and battery in connection to the same alleged July 2016 incident. The former “House of Cards” star has pleaded not guilty.

The civil lawsuit accused Spacey of explicit sexual behavior and infliction of mental distress. It demanded judgment in an amount to be determined by a jury, including costs, interests and attorney fees.

CNN has reached out to Spacey’s attorney for comment.

The criminal case against Spacey will continue with a hearing scheduled for Monday.

CNN is not naming the accuser because he is an alleged victim of sexual assault.