SSM Health hospitals report at least 20 fireworks-related injuries

ST. LOUIS - Fox 2/News 11 has confirmed at least 20 fireworks-related injuries at SSM Health St. Louis area hospitals. Most of the victims have been children.

The emergency room at SSM Health Cardinal-Glennon Children’s Hospital had seen about a dozen injured kids as of Friday afternoon.

The injuries were frightening but not life-threatening.

One St. Louis-area doctor told Fox 2/News 11 he’d heard startling reports from across the area: everything from a baby being burned after a diaper ignited to a person jumping from a moving car because fireworks were exploding inside the vehicle.

Among the most serious cases at Cardinal-Glennon was a child needing surgery to repair burns, bone fractures, and lacerations after fireworks blasted a hole in his hand.

There were no tragic cases of lost fingers or eyesight, which doctors have seen in past years.

One common thing for all victims is that they never think they’ll be the ones who get hurt.

Experts warn, these are explosives; assume the worst outcome and plan accordingly. Adult supervision is critical.