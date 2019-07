× Fatal accident closes westbound I-44 at Highway 141

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Westbound lanes of Interstate 44 were closed at Highway 141 early Friday evening following a fatal accident.

According to a MoDOT spokesperson, the accident took place around 7 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed one fatality.

There’s been no word on the cause of the accident.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.