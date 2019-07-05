× Armed suspect dead, deputy wounded in southern Missouri shootout

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – One man was killed and a sheriff’s deputy wounded after an officer-involved shooting in southern Missouri Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the incident unfolded when a deputy went to serve a search warrant at a home south of Mountain Grove. He was joined by other deputies, a Mountain Grove police officer, and two troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the man displayed a handgun. The deputy with the warrant ordered the man to drop the weapon but he refused.

The man allegedly fired a shot at the deputy and the deputy returned fire.

Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in Springfield.