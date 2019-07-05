13 wounded in Fourth of July shootings in St. Louis, including one child

Posted 10:28 am, July 5, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS-  At least two people were killed and 11 others wounded in Independence Day gun violence across St. Lous city, including one child.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the head in the Walnut Park West neighborhood on the Fourth of July.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of Era Avenue near northwest Florissant Avenue.

The 12-year-old girl was shot in the side of the head and was conscious and breathing at the scene. A second person was shot in the leg.

Out of the 13 people shot 12 of those people were shot in a three-hour window between 9:00 p.m. and midnight.

The most recent shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday when a 17- year- old showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.