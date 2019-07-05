13 wounded in Fourth of July shootings in St. Louis, including one child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- At least two people were killed and 11 others wounded in Independence Day gun violence across St. Lous city, including one child.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the head in the Walnut Park West neighborhood on the Fourth of July.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of Era Avenue near northwest Florissant Avenue.

The 12-year-old girl was shot in the side of the head and was conscious and breathing at the scene. A second person was shot in the leg.

Out of the 13 people shot 12 of those people were shot in a three-hour window between 9:00 p.m. and midnight.

The most recent shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday when a 17- year- old showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot