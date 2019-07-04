Vehicles stolen at Mercedes dealership in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County police are searching for suspects after luxury cars are stolen during an overnight break-in at the Mercedes Benz of Chesterfield dealership near Interstate 64 and Highway K close to O’Fallon.

Authorities are confirming that two vehicles were taken. Investigators are checking to see if the break-in could be connected to other recent car dealership break-ins.

St. Charles County police got the call about 3:15 a.m.

Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, says the investigation is still unfolding. However, she confirms that two Mercedes vehicles were stolen: one new and somebody's personal vehicle.

Joyner says police are looking for two suspects but at this point, there are no detailed descriptions.

Joyner was not able to give details about how the suspects broke into the dealership. Our Fox 2 cameras did notice wood over a garage-like door.

The incident there is the latest case of a car dealership in the St. Louis area being broken into with vehicles stolen.

Dealerships in several other communities have been hit recently including in St. Peters, Ellisville, Ballwin, and Troy, Missouri.

At this point, no definitive connections have been made between the crimes. But police tell us detectives from different departments are in regular communication with each other about these types of cases. And that will likely be the case after this latest incident.

Several vehicles that were stolen from those other dealerships have been recovered.

Nobody is currently in custody, including in this most recent case.

We did reach out to officials with the Mercedes dealership. However, no one was able to give us a comment.