Tens of thousands attend Day 1 of Fair St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Tens of thousands of people are enjoying this Independence Day at Fair St. Louis on the downtown riverfront.

This is the biggest holiday party of the year for St. Louis – three days of celebrating independence and the crowds have been very good on day one despite the heat.

The exciting and always popular air show over the Mississippi River got underway Thursday afternoon. It’s country music night tonight, featuring Randy Houser at 6:30 p.m. and Brett Young at 8:30 p.m. on the Enterprise main stage, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

This is a big opportunity to make a good impression for out of town visitors.

Floodwaters from the Mississippi River is covering Lenore K. Sullivan Boulevard has forced vendors to set up on the Arch Grounds and close to the Old Courthouse. Organizers said the fireworks will still launch from a barge on the river despite the high running river.