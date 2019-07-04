T.I. has been tapped for a task force that will reimagine an Atlanta city jail

T.I. just got another job to add to his resume.

The rapper is among 25 members tapped for a task force that will come up with a way to repurpose Atlanta’s city jail, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Tuesday.

Bottoms said the goal is to convert the Atlanta City Detention Center into a “multi-faceted use center for wellness and healing, skills-building, economic mobility and crime prevention.”

“This Task Force reflects strong local leadership, willing to help us progress towards a safer, and just city,” Bottoms said in a news release. “It is my hope this building will serve as an epicenter for resources, education, and training for the community. With the help of these members, I am optimistic that what is reimagined will be the future of One Atlanta.”

The task force also includes “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star Scrapp Deleon, representatives from nonprofit and advocacy organizations, city officials and Atlanta residents.

Bottoms signed legislation in May to close and repurpose the jail, citing a declining number of inmates and increased operating costs. The jail has historically held violators of city ordinances and traffic laws.

“The final closure of this Detention Center symbolizes a new era for the city of Atlanta,” Bottoms said in a May news release.

“Taking this critical step will both result in meaningful change for Atlanta and set a new standard for the rest of the nation,” she added.

T.I. has been an advocate of criminal justice reform, often speaking out on police brutality and harsh sentencing. Last month, he teamed up with the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for a conference to address mass incarceration. The church also announced that the rapper would help bail out of jail dozens of poor and working-class citizens in the Atlanta area.