Ronald McDonald House Charities start fundraising campaign to support their family room program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's been 45 years since Ronald McDonald House Charities launched. Now, more than 350 homes have been built worldwide - all with the mission to provide a home away from home for families with seriously ill children.

Joan Elhoffer owns an area McDonald's and says they provide "care and comfort and a little place away from home to be able to take care of their family."

There are four Ronald McDonald family rooms located inside Mercy Children's Hospital, St Louis Children's Hospital, and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. The family rooms have all the amenities of home including a kitchen area that includes a stove or microwave shower facilities, sleeping rooms, laundry facilities, games, and a place for quiet.

Elhoffer says they can care for 59 families a day, “which is just tremendous, and we can't wait to grow and provide even more facilities."

​The Small Change, Big Difference campaign begins Monday, July 8 and runs through Sunday, July 21 at participating McDonald's, where 25 cents of every happy meal bought will go directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities to help renovate their family room program.