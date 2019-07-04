Pedestrian hit and killed by MetroLink train in Midtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUS - A person was hit by a MetroLink train and killed Thursday morning.

According to officials, the person was trespassing on the tracks when they were hit at 3500 Scott Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

MetroLink trains are not running to the Central West End, Cortex, and Grand stations at this time.

The bus shuttles will take passengers between the impacted stations, but MetroLink said riders can initially expect delays up to 60 minutes.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Tune in to News 11 for the latest update.