Gianluigi Buffon rejoins Juventus after just one season at PSG

Just one year after leaving Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon is set to return to the club where he won nine Italian Serie A titles.

Buffon spent last season at Paris Saint-Germain, but only made 17 league appearances in its title winning campaign, having to settle for being rotated with Alphonse Areola.

The goalkeeper underwent a medical with Juventus on Thursday before signing a one-year contract with the Italian club.

“I am happy to have returned home and to have an opportunity again to embrace you, and to be embraced by you,” Buffon said in a video to fans on Juventus’ social media accounts.

“This is one of the most beautiful and happiest days of my life. Today I received the confirmation that life is incredible and it’s always worth dreaming.”

READ: AS Roma uses new signings to highlight search for missing children

With his move to Paris, the former Italy international was hoping to claim the UEFA Champions League title that has proved so elusive throughout his decorated career.

But after crashing out against Manchester United in March, Buffon left PSG after just one season.

He previously enjoyed a 17-year stint in Turin where he racked up 656 appearances, and will return to the Italian champion under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

READ: Chelsea legend rejoins club as head coach

Reports suggest that the veteran goalkeeper will spend the year as a back-up for Juventus’ current No.1 Wojciech Szczesny before transitioning into a role on the management team.

Buffon initially came through the ranks at Parma, making his first team debut aged just 17 in 1995.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

After six years at Parma, he became the most expensive keeper in the world when he moved to Juventus for $40.5 million in 2001, a record that stood until Ederson joined Manchester City two years ago.

Buffon was part of Italy’s World Cup winning side in 2006 and went on to become the country’s record appearance maker, collecting 176 caps