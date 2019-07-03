Where you can check out fireworks tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – All around the river region, they’re ready to see sparks fly and fireworks fill the sky. Whether you’re in Jefferson Barracks or up the river in Alton, there are plenty of places to see fireworks July 3.

Jefferson Barracks will be rocking and rolling Wednesday when Southside Johnny takes the stage and fireworks follow.

The band will play from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with fireworks soon after. The band will perform at the amphitheater. People can enjoy the fireworks from all over the park. If you’re up on the bluff, you can get a really good view of the fireworks throughout the whole park.

“We’ve got the JB Blast going on at Jefferson Barracks Park. It’s the 19th year of this amazing Independence Day celebration,” said Molly Olten, St. Louis County Parks Department. “We’ve got fireworks, food trucks, music, we got it all.”

Meanwhile, up in Alton, Illinois, they are set for their fireworks this evening as well.

“Everything in the Broadway Corridor all the way down State Street, events will be going on. Nothing rescheduled,” said Alton Mayor Brant Walker. “The fireworks will go off at 9:15 p.m. A huge, wonderful display that will not disappoint.”

Great news that the rivers had receded enough that the Great River Road was open to traffic.

“Fireworks will be shot off behind the levee. Everything up to city hall, you’ll be able to see,” Walker said.