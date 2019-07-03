× U.S. Secretary Acosta to visit St. Louis Community College and discuss apprenticeship program

T. LOUIS – US Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is scheduled to visit St. Louis Wednesday.

Secretary Acosta will join officials at Nestle Purina and Edward Jones as they sign President Trump administration efforts “Pledge to America`s Workers“ which committing businesses to expand programs to help retrain workers.

He will also visit St. Louis Community College to discuss a $12 million grant to expand apprenticeship opportunities for advanced manufacturing.