St. Louis County Council approves police body cameras, subpoenas Northwest Plaza developers

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County police are a step closer to getting body cameras and in-car cameras.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch the St. Louis County council unanimously approved $1 million for the cameras. The money comes from the Proposition P tax hike for public safety, approved by voters in 2017.

Several police officials from municipal departments urged the council to approve the contract, touting the benefits of using the devices. The county must still develop rules regarding the use of body cameras.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday to force the developers of the old Northwest Plaza site to testify about the county’s office 2016 leases.

Developers Robert and David Glarner were among the largest contributors to then-county Executive Steve Stenger's campaign. Both Stenger and the Glarners deny any pay to play accusations.

The Post-Dispatch reports it's the first time the county council has used its subpoena power.