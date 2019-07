BELLEVILLE, IL – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate a missing/runaway juvenile. Jakayla N. Estes, 14, was last seen in the 2900 block of West Boulevard in Belleville, IL, on Tuesday evening, July 2, 2019. They are working to confirm a sighting of her on Benbow Street in Alton, IL.

Anyone with information about Estes is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051 or 911.