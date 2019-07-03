Second Festus motorcycle store burglarized in less than a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, MO. - Burglars have broken into two family-owned motorcycle stores in the Festus neighborhood since last month.

According to police thieves broke into the Surdyke Motorsports on Highway 61 around 3:11 a.m. Wednesday.

The general manager with the store said the suspects' stole three motorcycles worth more than $20,000 in inventory.

Just last month on June 25 the Gold Star Harley-Davidson on Highway 67 was broken into where two motorcycles were stolen. The general manager says three people stole more than $50,000 in inventory and caused plenty of other damage too, including a busted front door.

Both incidents were caught on surveillance video. Staff hopes someone might recognize the thieves who were involved in both burglaries.