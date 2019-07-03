Man arrested after exchanging sexually explicit messages with minor

Posted 4:56 pm, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:39PM, July 3, 2019

Nicholas Wyatt

ROLLA, Mo. – The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 22-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly having a sexually explicit conversation with an underage girl via social media messaging.

According to Captain Jason Smith, a spokesman for the Rolla Police Department, a woman notified detectives that an adult had been having an inappropriate conversation with her 15-year-old daughter via Facebook.

The woman provided detectives with information showing the conversation had been ongoing for the past week.

Police tracked down the adult, identified as Nicholas Wyatt, at a local homeless shelter the following day and took him into custody.

Wyatt was charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Phelps County Jail where he remains on a $25,000 bond.

