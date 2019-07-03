Kindergarten teacher at private Christian school charged with sex assault, child porn solicitation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURBANK, Ill. — A suburban Illinois kindergarten teacher is facing charges after being accused of engaging in sexual conduct with two underage students.

Shannon Griffin, 49, a teacher Jordan Baptist School was taken into custody Monday and charged with sexual assault and solicitation of child pornography.

Investigators said Griffin sent nude pictures and videos of herself to a high school junior and requested he do the same.

The alleged conduct began in 2013 and continued through March of this year, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Griffin is married to the pastor of Jordan Baptist Church.

The couple have three daughters, two who teach at the school, according to the school’s website.

The school teaches about 100 students grades pre-K through 12.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also has an ongoing investigation into multiple allegations of abuse.

Griffin was also charged with grooming and distribution of harmful materials.

On Wednesday, a judge set Griffin's bond at $750,000. Her attorney said the family will try and raise the $75,000 needed to get her released.