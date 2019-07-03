Downtown Party gets visitors ready for Fair St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Parade Town is the party before Fair St. Louis officially gets underway at the Arch Grounds – a celebration at Kiener Plaza in downtown.

Parade Town included food, music, a balloon glow, and a parachute performance the US Army Golden Knights. Eight members made perfect landings in the middle of Kiener Plaza as visitors cheered.

America’s Birthday Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on July 4 with Fair St. Louis officially starting on the Gateway Arch Grounds at noon.

“It’s real chance to show the city off and it provides something for the citizens to come and see,” said Parade Town Vice Chairman Paul Vogel.

Fair events include air shows, fireworks, live music, and food and drink vendors.

“Enjoy all the vendors and see the sites and if you’ve never actually experienced fireworks behind that arch in person, it’s really cool,” said Vogel. “It’s a lot of fun to see.”

Vogel said the recently renovated Gateway Arch Grounds and Kiener Plaza give St. Louis an opportunity to see St. Louis in a positive light.

“If you’re not from St. Louis you’re going to really see what St. Louis has to offer and if you’re from St. Louis, it will make you very proud to be here," he said.