Ceiling partially collapses inside St. Louis apartment

ST LOUIS, Mo. - A family said they are afraid to sleep in their own apartment after part of the ceiling fell through on Tuesday.

The family lives at the Northside Scattered Heights apartment complex on Hodiamont Avenue. Desiree Redus said she was sitting on her bed when part of the ceiling came crashing down on her.

According to the family, the management has not yet repaired the problem and said it hasn’t put them in a hotel or different unit.

FOX 2 reached out to the apartment management, who said we had to go to the St. Louis Housing Authority for answers. They sent us a response that said, in part, "It is my understanding that the property management company received a call regarding the ceiling collapse yesterday afternoon. It is also my understanding that the site manager immediately deployed several staff to assess the situation. The maintenance and custodial staff removed and cleaned up all debris at this time. A contractor is scheduled to visit the unit to make the necessary repairs on the morning of Friday, July 5. Based on initial assessment obtained from the property management staff, it is not necessary to move the resident at this point."

The family told FOX 2 they are experiencing skin irritation due to the insulation that came falling from the ceiling.