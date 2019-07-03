Air show practice ahead of Fair St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Fair St. Louis is a long-running Independence Day tradition for many St. Louisans.

Things got underway at Kiener Plaza Wednesday afternoon as organizers finished setting up over at the Gateway Arch Grounds.

The Boeing Air Show is just one of many highlights to catch each day of Fair St. Louis. The AeroShell Aerobatic Team will be there along with the V-22 Osprey, A-10, and the Army Golden Knights Parachute team.

On top of the air show, there’s music, games, a parade, and, of course, fireworks.