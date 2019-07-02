St. Louis racing fans making Bommarito Automotive Group 500 a big Midwest event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ill. – The third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is fast approaching. The fun and family-friendly event will be August 23 and 24.

Tickets are selling fast so get yours at Bommarito.com. In just a few years, the race has become one of IndyCar’ most popular events.

Coming into year three, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway is already the third most attended race on the IndyCar series and it’s growing!

“It’s a really cool venue. St. Louis is a great town and the crowd has been great every time we have gone there so far,” Colton Herta, the #88 driver for Harding Steinbrenner Racing.

Herta, who at 19 became the youngest driver to win an IndyCar race this season, also represents a momentum sweeping the sport. St. Louis fans, World Wide Technology Raceway, and the Bommarito Automotive Group are at the forefront of professional racing.

“The motorsports fans are so loyal, you give them a great experience in your hometown, they'll come back,” said John Bommarito, president of the Bommarito Automotive Group.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is a race drivers, owners, and fans from across the Midwest are looking forward to and being a part of, especially Sebastien Bourdais, who drives the Dale Coyne Racing, Vasser-Sullivan car. The car is also sponsored by Bommarito.

“Obviously, you see the excitement, first by getting all the people there by promoting it and then making it a real proper all-around experience,” Bourdais said.

In addition to the world-class racing, the food scene, and music, the huge family-friendly party has only added to the experience. And people are noticing, becoming fans, and making plans for the race.

“The reason is there is something for everyone,” said James Hinchcliffe, the #5 driver for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. “A full weekend of fun. Something for every member of the family and it all culminates with the race, which is super exciting.”

James "Sulli" Sullivan of Vasser-Sullivan Racing called the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 a Saturday night bullring race that gets everyone in attendance pumped up for.

“The energy is electric, stands are packed, house is packed, and man it feels like the roof is about to blow off the place,” Sullivan said.

Racing legend Roger Penske of the Penske Corporation called what’s happening at World Wide Technology Raceway and the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 nothing short of spectacular.

“You can see what they've done. It’s quality,” he said. Great to see young people there. It also brings in a lot of economic development into the city.”

When the race ends each year, team Bommarito gets to work for the next year. And the work that goes in gets showcased when the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend rolls around.

“It’s a great event, family event. If you've never done it, you have to do it,” said Chuck Wallis, vice president and general manager of the Bommarito Automotive Group. “You can get right up in the garages, you can talk to drivers, technicians, and be on pits. And it’s not a lot of money and it’s world class.”