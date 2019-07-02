See St. Louis native in Blue Man Group all Summer in Chicago

Posted 9:24 am, July 2, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -  Blue Man Group is an award-winning show and entertainment phenomenon, performed and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991.

The production combines art, music, comedy, and technology for a euphoric celebration of human connection that has universal appeal for a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds

St. Louis native Michael Burns of Blue Man Groupmusician joined FOX 2 to talk about their ongoing  6 days a week run at Chicago`s Briar Street Theatre this summer.

For tickets and more information visit: www.blueman.com

Follow them on Social media 
Facebook: @BlueManGroup #BlueManCHI
Twitter: @BlueManGroup #BlueManCHI
Instagram: @BlueManGroup #BlueManCHI

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.