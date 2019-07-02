× Packaged frozen veggies recalled for potential Listeria risk

Growers Express is recalling some fresh vegetable products for possible listeria contamination.

Butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and select veggie bowls are included in the voluntary recall and were sold under the Green Giant Fresh, Trader Joe’s and the Signature Farms brands, according to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website Monday.

The products came from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine.

According to the notice, one sample tested positive for Listeria by the Massachusetts Department of Health and there have been no reported illnesses.

Most of the products are labeled with a ‘Best if Used By’ date for June 26 through June 29, the notice said. No Green Giant canned or frozen vegetables are affected.