Oklahoma couple on the run for child abuse charges believed to be in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Authorities from Oklahoma and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating two fugitives wanted on various child abuse charges.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a St. Louis police spokeswoman, a “failure to appear” warrant was issued in Jackson County, Oklahoma on June 10 for Hakim Moore and Robin Alexander. The pair were scheduled to appear in court to face charges of child abuse, child neglect, and enabling child neglect.

The local Oklahoma authorities, the Altus Police Department, determined Moore and Alexander had to fled to St. Louis.

Woodling said Moore and Alexander have five children in common. Three of those children are in Oklahoma state custody and listed in critical condition. The fourth child was found dead. The fifth child has not been located. It’s believed this child was born in a hotel room and is undocumented as of now.

Anyone with information on Moore or Alexander’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.