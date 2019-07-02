New electric vehicle charging stations available at local Walmart Supercenters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Walmart is now working with Electrify America to offer a new convenience to shoppers. Electric vehicle charging stations have been installed at three Missouri and six Illinois Walmart locations along with more than 130 Walmart locations nationwide.

The chargers are available for public use 24 hours a day and are simple to use. The goal is for the car to be charging while the drivers shop.

The Electrify America and Walmart collaboration allows drivers to travel across country with many charging locations along U.S. interstates.

