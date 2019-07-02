× Missouri couple in custody after high-speed police chase, shootout

CENTRALIA, Ill. – Police responding to a battery call Tuesday morning found themselves involved in a high-speed chase and shootout in southern Illinois.

According to a spokesperson for the Centralia Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Calumet and Hickory around 10:40 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing a man in a gold vehicle punching someone in the backseat.

An officer arrived at the location and attempted to conduct a stop but the vehicle sped off.

As the car sped west on Route 177 into Hoyleton, the driver of the vehicle began firing a gun at pursuing officers. As the chase continued, the passenger in the car also started shooting at police.

The pursuit lasted more than 30 minutes and involved several law enforcement agencies.

At one point, a Wamac police officer returned fire at the suspects in the vehicle.

The chase ended in Coulterville and a man and woman were taken into custody.

Prosecutors charged 40-year-old Jared Queen of St. Clair, Missouri with driving with a revoked license, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving without insurance, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to state property, armed violence, and resisting arrest. Queen remains in custody at Washington County Jail.

The passenger, identified as 40-year-old Maria Moore of Wright City, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to state property, armed violence, and resisting arrest. Moore remains in custody at Washington County Jail.