July 4 parade will honor fallen North County Police Cooperative officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VINITA PARK, Mo. – The community where a fallen North County Police Cooperative Officer patrolled will pay tribute to him July 4.

Vinita Park’s Independence Day parade will be in honor of Officer Michael Langsdorf, who was shot and killed in the line of duty June 23.

Vinita Park Mayor James McGee said Langsdorf’s family will be in attendance.

“They’re so grateful. Even with this parade, they’re just amazed that the community is wrapping around them. And supporting them,” McGee said. “But we’re family. And when you lose someone in the family, we always rally around the family.”

McGee responded to the crime scene in Wellston where Langsdorf was shot by a man trying to cash a bad check.

McGee, who once served as a police officer himself, says he understands the day-to-day sacrifices first responders make.

He has been by the side of the Langsdorf family since the tragic event.

He said the funeral for Officer Langsdorf was hard to take for the entire community, especially when the officer’s daughter, 13, delivered the eulogy.

“When she broke down, I think everyone else broke down. Especially with the North County Coop family. We all broke down at that time,” he said.

The Vinita Park July 4th parade is open to the public and will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, at Page and North-and-South.

This year’s theme, “Put Down the Guns and Pick Up Your Sons,” will serve as an effort to combat violence and build a bridge between community members and law enforcement.