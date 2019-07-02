× It’s official: St. Louis Aquarium rare blue lobster has a name!

ST. LOUIS – That rare blue lobster gifted to the St. Louis Aquarium now has a name!

The aquarium at Union Station asked people to vote on their Facebook account last week.

Fans had three names to choose from and selected Lord Stanley The Lobster.

With almost 5,700 votes and 3,800 of those being for the winning name. The name Little Blue was a distant 2nd and Louie the Lobster was 3rd.

The rare blue lobster has a genetic disorder that turned him blue and was donated to the city of St. Louis by the owner of Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar on Cape Cod in Massachusetts as the Blues captured the Stanley Cup.

The blue lobster is 11 inches long and weighs about 1.5 pounds. The lobster is estimated to be about 7 years old. They can live up to 100.