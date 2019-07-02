Grafton and Alton back open for business for holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Ill. – Crews are busy cleaning up following the second highest flood on record. Leaders in Grafton and Alton want everyone to know they are ready to celebrate. They are back open for business, just in time for the Fourth of July.

"We've had a rough spring season, with summer officially launched and now in the holiday week, a lot of our communities are planning special events to kick off the travel season and welcome people back to the region," said Brett Stawar with the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau.

Doors to the Alton Visitor Center reopened for the first time in four weeks, just before the Fourth of July.

"We could really use the help this year to help support our small businesses from Alton, 3rd Street that have been impacted by the flood, as well as Grafton and Elsah,” he said.

Stawar said what better way to kick off the unofficial reopening of Grafton and Alton than with a July 4th celebration.

"We've got fireworks here in Alton on July 3 and July 6 in Grafton. In Grafton, they're hosting a fireworks celebration to reconnect the community," he said.

The Independence Day celebration will take place on July 6 at 8:30 p.m. near The Loading Dock restaurant and bar.

Most businesses in downtown Grafton and Alton are back open with the exception of just a few.

Raging Rivers opens Wednesday, July 4.