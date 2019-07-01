× While celebrating the 10th anniversary of City Garden, look for 3 new sculptures

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Garden is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a party in downtown St. Louis July 1.

The party is from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with live music, free cookies, and the popular Bubble Bus where children can get to blow soap bubbles.

The popular sculpture park along Market Street between 8th and 10th has installed three new sculptures in the past three months in honor of the anniversary. They are: “Love vs Money” by Los Angeles-based artist Kaï is whimsical figure that seems to float off of the roof of Kaldi’s Coffee at Citygarden, overlooking the waterfall.