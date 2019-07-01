× Wentzville man found dead in abandoned Spanish Lake building

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators have identified a man found dead Sunday in an abandoned business in north St. Louis County.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, officers were called to the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Lakeside Lane on the afternoon of June 30 for a person down.

Officers found an unresponsive man on a property in the 12000 block of Bellefontaine. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On July 1, investigators identified the deceased as 28-year-old Joshua Reeves of Wentzville.

A cause of death was not disclosed. It’s not clear how Reeves wound up in that building.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. You can remain anonymous or receive a potential reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.