Tomato explosion aims to fight hunger in Metro Area

KIRKWOOD, MO -Through the month of July relaxing, grabbing a bite to eat, and heading out to one of the local eateries can help feed someone else in hunger across the metro area. This is all thanks to Operation Food Search’s month-long event: Tomato Explosion.

Tomato explosion is simple. Dine out at one of the participating restaurants, order the specially made tomato dish of the month, and a portion of the profits will go to benefit Operation Food Search.

Operation Food Search is a nonprofit organization striving to end hunger in the St. Louis area by feeding over 200,000 people each month, a third of which are children.

If you aren’t much of a restaurant goer you can still do something. Go to operationfoodsearch.org to learn more about how you can donate or volunteer to help end hunger in the community.