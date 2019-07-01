Thousands of Fireworks recalled days before Fourth of July holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you've already stocked up on your holiday explosives, you'll need to check them for this safety concern.

Just days before Independence Day more than 37,000 fireworks have been recalled.

Consumer Product Safety Commission says the products are "overloaded" with explosives and pose a burn and explosion risk to users.

Customers are being urged not to use them. and return any of the products in question for a refund.

The recall involves 18 different kinds of fireworks. To see the full list, CLICK HERE.