Scratch off lottery ticket allows man to buy ring and propose

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man can count his blessing twice after winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Chris Ellis had been thinking about getting in engaged to his girlfriend for a while but was trying to work out his finances. But a stroke of luck changed everything.

Last Friday after leaving work he stopped at Garner Market on Seibert Avenue in St. Louis city to cash his paycheck, and on a whim bought a “$100,00 Taxes Paid” scratcher ticket. Before leaving the parking lot he scratched his ticket and won the top prize of $100,000.

Now that he doesn’t have to worry about how he was going to pay for an engagement ring, he proposed to his girlfriend and she said yes.