Pair charged for murder in Greater Ville neighborhood

Donnell Landers and Michael Mayhorn

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged two men Monday in connection with a north city murder that took place early last month.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crime took place June 4 around 1:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of N. Newstead Avenue, located in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police found 29-year-old Jazs Johnson near the curb, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives identified and arrested two men in connection with Johnson’s death: 37-year-old Donnell Landers and 29-year-old Michael Mayhorn. The circumstances surrounding Johnson’s murder were not disclosed.

Prosecutors charged Landers and Mayhorn each with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. Both men were jailed without bond.

