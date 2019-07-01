Officer Michael Langsdorf remembered as a ‘cop’s cop’ at funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – One week after the North County Police Cooperative officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in Wellston, St. Louisans turned out in a big way Monday to honor slain officer Michael Langsdorf and his loved ones, who were saying their final goodbye.

Langsdorf’s casket arrived an hour before the 10 a.m. funeral mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Family, friends, and law enforcement personnel from around the state of Missouri and across the country gathered to pay their respects.

Just before the mass began inside four eulogies were offered for Officer Langsdorf, two of which were delivered by his teenage children – Kaleb and Olivia.

A heartbroken moment for Olivia as she asked her brother to finish her eulogy.

"I think we all wish...," she began to say, then stopped and handed her speech to Kaleb, who continued, "I think we all wish he could have made it through this one so we could hear him tell this story."

In his eulogy, Kaleb called his dad his best friend.

"They say never to meet your heroes because you will end up disappointed. Well, I had the chance to be raised by mine and he never disappointed," Kaleb said.

Langsdorf’s cousin, retired FBI special agent Virgil Wooley, spoke fondly of family get-togethers on The Hill in south St. Louis.

“While his grandmother would be preparing delicious Italian food inside the house, Michael caught on to that and later in life turned himself into quite the amateur chef," he said.

Chief John Buchanan, North County Police Cooperative, said Langsdorf was a friend to everyone.

"From his first day he took several young officers under his wing and mentored them,” Buchanan said. “A lot of our officers looked up to him for guidance and advice.”

After the mass one of the largest funeral processions in recent St. Louis history began taking shape as dozens of police vehicles escorted the hearse to Resurrection Cemetery in south St. Louis County. A somber farewell to an officer who was a helping friend to everyone he met.

