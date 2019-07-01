New Illinois laws to raise gas and cigarette taxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD Ill. - Starting July 1st, the Illinois state gas tax doubled. Drivers who were paying 19 cents a gallon will now pay 38 cents a gallon.

According to Governor JB Pritzker this money will help fund the state's $45 billion plan to repair roads and bridges and schools.

Also, the tax on a pack of cigarettes went up from $1.98 to $2.98. The age to buy tobacco products and e-cigarettes increased from 18 years old to 21 years old.

Many Illinois residents said they may now be driving to Missouri gas stations to spend their money.

The Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association and Illinois Association of Convenience Stores predict the gas and cigarette tax hikes will force some of the convenience stores close to the border to go out of business.