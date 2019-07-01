× Man charged with threatening to blow up St. Louis County Library branch

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 25-year-old man for allegedly making threats inside a local public library.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident occurred June 25 at the county library branch on Lewis and Clark Boulevard.

Prosecutors claim Bryonta Haywood walked in the library despite having already been banned from the premises due to previous disturbances.

When asked to leave, Haywood allegedly got mad and began cussing at the library branch manager. Employees called the police, at which point Haywood threatened to blow up the library.

Haywood was arrested and charged with one count of a first-degree terrorist threat.

Police said Haywood has a prior criminal history including arrests for first-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, second-degree assault, and assaulting a police officer.