Lambert Airport to open breastfeeding station in August

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airpor is on pace to open breastfeeding stations by August of this year. The stations will be ADA compliant and opened before the 2020 deadline set by the FAA.

The stations will be located in the following concourses and gates:

Concourse A, near gate A 10

Concourse C, near gate C 9

Concourse E, near gate E 33

The suites spaces are expected to be 80 sq. ft, that will feature a sink, power outlets, full-back club chair with a moveable arm table, and doors that can be locked with occupied notification. The rooms will also have movable furniture and storage space for travel items. Interior walls will have calming finishes, while the exterior walls will have digital artwork.