Jefferson Barrack Park to host 4th of July fireworks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – For the 19th year “The JB Blast” will be held at Jefferson Barracks Park. This year St. Louis County and local business are sponsoring the 4th of July celebration and fireworks.

The event is slated to start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd at the Amphitheater in the park near the intersection of South Broadway and Kingston Drive.

A concert will be held from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. featuring South Side Johnny Band.

Fireworks will follow the concert.

The event is free to the public, with food and beverages available from food trucks. Blankets, picnic baskets, and coolers will be allowed on the park grounds.