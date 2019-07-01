Fatal multi-vehicle crash on US 67 closes Clark Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALTON - US-67 southbound is closed north of Lindbergh near Clark Bridge due to a fatal multi-vehicle collision Monday.

Emergency crews arrived on scene around 6:30 a.m.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where a black SUV was seen on top of the guardrail. According to Missouri Highway State Patrol, a vehicle was traveling northbound on US 67 and struck two vehicles. Additional circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

According to officials, traffic will not be able to enter Missouri from Illions across the Clark Bridge at least until 10:30 a.m.

