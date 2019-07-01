Fair St. Louis organizers say previous river flooding will have no effect on the party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The 39th year of Fair Saint Louis is happening on July 4-July 6 at Gateway Arch National Park.

With the river flooding, things were touch and go for a while but ultimately the fireworks display will not be affected because the Mississippi River will be below 38 feet.

The only minor impact the flooding has on the fair is where the vendors are setting up. Lenore K. Sullivan is still underwater, so the vendors will be right here in the park.

David Estes, the general chairman of Fair Saint Louis, said the flooding had zero impact on their ability to put on an amazing show this year and that preparations were well underway.

“So actually, last Wednesday, we started the process of moving in and we had a lot of our power and lighting and forklifts moved in over the weekend. But today is when you really see the effect of the fair taking place. The main stage moved in at 6:30 this morning and the people have been working very hard all day in getting that up. The front of the house is just about done, so I would say probably by (Tuesday) afternoon we should be finished with everything,” Estes said.

This year, the fair will feature five airshows as well as merchandise. Arch Apparel will have a booth selling Fair Saint Louis apparel.