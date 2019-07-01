Corpse flower’ to bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -The Missouri Botanical Garden is on the flower watch.

They've set up a website to monitor their Corpse flower which they expect to bloom sometime this week. Garden officials think the flower will bloom sometime between July 1-8

Once the flower blooms it lets off a smell for about 48 hours.

There are a total of five Corpse flowers at the Botanical Garden. The last one bloomed back in October.

They take about seven to 10 years to open and only stay in bloom for several days. The one they're watching now bloomed in 2017.

When it blooms this time, the Botanical Garden will open for evening viewing so everyone can get a look and a smell.

View Corpse Flower Cam Here