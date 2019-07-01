× Clarksville man fires rifle outside Casey’s General Store in Elsberry

ELSBERRY, Mo. – Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Clarksville man last week after the man shot a rifle outside a local Casey’s General Store.

According to a spokesperson for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the incident unfolded on the evening of Friday, June 28 at the Casey’s in Elsberry.

Witnesses told deputies 49-year-old Matthew Ripple fired two shots outside the store and then walked inside with rifle, causing a disturbance.

Employees and customers told deputies they feared for their lives as Ripple yelled and knocked over store merchandise. Ripple, who was accompanied by a teenager, claimed people were trying to kill the two of them.

One victim told investigators Ripple ran out of his home in Clarksville, saying people were trying to kill both of them.

Deputies saw cellphone video that shows the victim attempt to calm Ripple down before Ripple shove him down and order him to look outside for the people trying to kill him.

Deputies took Ripple into custody without incident.

Ripple was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree child endangerment. He was jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim or his wife.