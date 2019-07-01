× Bullet grazes man’s head in north St. Louis shooting

T. LOUIS – Police are investigating a shooting in north St. Louis that left a man suffering from a minor injury from a bullet that grazed his head.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. on East Prairie Avenue at Natural Bridge Avenue.

Police say the victim managed to make it to his home on Palm Street about two blocks away from where he was shot before calling for help.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371