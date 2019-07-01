Blues sign Sammy Blais to one-year deal

Sammy Blais #9 of the St. Louis Blues. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Left-winger Sammy Blais has signed a one-year, one-way contract with the St. Louis for the 2019-2020 season.

The deal is worth $850,000, the Blues reported.

The Blues took Blais with the 176th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. He remained the club’s farm system until the 2017-2018 season when he appeared in 11 games.

Blais, 23, made his playoff debut in Game 6 of the Blues-Stars series, scoring a goal in a must-win game for St. Louis.

Blais has appeared in 43 regular-season games in his career, recording three goals and four assists.

