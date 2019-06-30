Resident wants something done about neighborhood eyesore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTREVILLE, IL - A Metro East homeowner living next door to a nightmare asked the You Paid For It Team to step in and help in getting the attention of their village officials.

It's a house covered with dense vegetation so bad it's hard to even see where there's a house.

The next-door resident says he's been trying to get something done for years but only gets the runaround from officials in the Village of Centreville.

I went to Centreville City Hall to catch up with the Mayor. I talked to him by phone and he said he'd get back to me with answers, but he never called back.

Meanwhile, people in this neighborhood are dealing with the eyesore they say is a blot on their whole block.