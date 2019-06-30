I-255 near Collinsville reopens after suspect in manhunt has been caught

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - A manhunt shut down I-255 near I-64 in Collinsville Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police have confirmed the suspect is now in custody. I-255 reopened Sunday afternoon after Police completed gathering evidence .

Illinois State Police have confirmed that the suspect shot at two ISP troopers. The troopers were in separate cars and both cars were struck. The troopers were not injured.

Illinois State police released the following information about the incident:

At approximately 6:03 A.M. Illinois State Police District 11 Troopers were dispatched to a report of a male subject walking in the median on Interstate 255 northbound near milepost 21.

Two Troopers arrived initially and observed a male that matched the description of a subject that was possibly involved in a homicide earlier in the morning on 83rd at State Street in East St Louis. The homicide is currently being investigated by the ISP and East St Louis Police Department. As the Troopers arrived, the subject opened fire on the Troopers. One Trooper returned fire and the subject fled into a wooded area west of Interstate 255. Neither the suspect nor the ISP Troopers were injured during the exchange of gun fire.

At approximately 10:54 A.M. the suspect was taken into custody without further incident just off of Forest Boulevard, approximately ½ mile north of Interstate 255. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The suspect has been identified however no formal charges have been filed pending investigation. There is no further threat to the community at this time.

This incident is under investigation by ISP and East St Louis Police Department.